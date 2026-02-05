Advertisement
Vadh 2 advance booking now open! Neena Gupta-starrer set for Feb 6 release

Vadh 2, the much-anticipated crime thriller starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, is set for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026, with advance bookings now open.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vadh 2 advance booking now open! Neena Gupta-starrer set for Feb 6 release (Image: Instagram)

Vadh 2 Advance Box Office Collection: The much-awaited crime thriller Vadh 2 is all set to debut in cinemas, bringing back the powerhouse pairing of veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta to the big screen. As excitement continues to build ahead of the release, the actors have reached out to audiences with a heartfelt appeal, urging them to experience the film in theatres. Advance bookings for the film, which releases on February 6, 2026, are now officially open.

About Vadh 2

The makers of Vadh 2 recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming thriller-mystery, offering audiences a glimpse into its dark, intense, and emotionally driven world. The trailer, which maintains an air of mystery around the film’s core conflict, has sparked widespread curiosity and conversation among viewers. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film promises a gripping narrative that blends suspense with deep emotional undertones, staying true to the tone that made the first instalment resonate with audiences.

Vadh 2 Trailer Release

Ever since the trailer’s release, Vadh 2 has remained firmly on the radar of film enthusiasts, with many eagerly counting down the days to its theatrical release. Touted as a spiritual sequel, the film has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about and anticipated releases of 2026, particularly for its strong storytelling and the return of its celebrated lead cast.

The buzz around the film reached new heights following its Gala Premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025. The screening was met with resounding applause, further cementing expectations and drawing attention from critics and industry insiders alike.

Vadh 2 is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. With its compelling performances, layered narrative, and growing word-of-mouth, the film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on February 6, 2026, and is expected to be one of the standout crime thrillers of the year.

