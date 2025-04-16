Vadh 2: Neena Gupta And Sanjay Mishra Wrap Up Film Shoot, Check Out BTS Pic

New Delhi: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta’s Vadh 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed 2022 thriller Vadh, has officially wrapped up its shoot. The film serves as a spiritual successor to Vadh—carrying forward the essence that deeply resonated with audiences. Vadh 2 retains the introspective tone, moral tension, and emotional complexity that defined the original, while exploring new mysteries under the same thematic umbrella.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 is slated for release in 2025. Earlier this year, the team sought divine blessings for the film at the auspicious Mahakumbh in Prayagraj by participating in the sacred holy dip at the Sangam Ghat.

The makers took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that reads, ''That's a wrap on #Vadh2! Truly grateful for the memories created, the magic witnessed and the incredible team that brought it all to life.''

Take A Look At The Post:

Expressing his emotions on completion of Vadh 2, Sanjay Mishra says, “Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with us and even the audience. To see it evolve into a franchise is both humbling and exciting. Working once again under Jaspal’s direction has been truly inspiring—his vision brings depth to every moment.”

Adds Neena Gupta, “It’s rare to find stories with such a unique voice. Jaspal [Singh Sandhu] has an eye for truth and tension that makes him a standout storyteller. I am so proud to be part of this journey once again and excited for the audiences to see what we have in store for them in Vadh 2.”

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shares, “Vadh 2 is rooted in the same soul, while exploring deeper human narratives. Collaborating again with Sanjay ji and Neena ji has been a gift. I am grateful to Luv Films for believing in this vision and backing it with heart and I can't wait for the audience to step into this world we've built together.

Vadh 2 is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films. Vadh 2 is slated for release in 2025.