Vadh 2 Team Kicks Off Journey With Blessings At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj

New Delhi: After the success of the 2022 thriller Vadh, which captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and standout performances from Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, Luv Films is set to continue the saga with a spiritual sequel, Vadh 2. The film, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, will bring back the powerhouse duo, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, under the direction of Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

To kick off this exciting new chapter, the team behind Vadh 2 gathered for a powerful and spiritually significant moment at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Cast and crew members, including Mishra, Gupta, Sandhu, and producer Ankur Garg, sought divine blessings for the film by participating in the sacred ritual of taking a dip at the holy Sangam Ghat. The group also visited the Akshay Vat Temple to offer prayers, grounding their creative journey with spiritual energy.

Adding a unique layer to the moment, Sanjay Mishra, who has been appointed as the UP Police’s mascot, Cyber Baba, to raise awareness about cyber fraud and crimes at the Kumbh, guided the team through the sacred rituals.

With Vadh 2 now in production across Bhopal, Mumbai, and Manali, the team’s spiritual visit sets a powerful tone for the film’s next phase. The title Vadh, rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizes the defeat of evil (Vadh) by the gods, making it a fitting backdrop for the story’s intense narrative.