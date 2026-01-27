Vadh 2 Trailer OUT: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta lead an intense mystery-drama

Vadh 2 Poster Out: The makers of Vadh 2 have finally unveiled the trailer of their upcoming thriller-mystery, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film promises a tense, emotionally charged narrative that keeps its central conflict shrouded in mystery.

Driven by intrigue and moral dilemmas, the trailer hints at a fresh storyline while maintaining suspense around its core act, leaving audiences eager for answers.

Expanded Ensemble Cast Adds Depth

Alongside the powerful lead duo, Vadh 2 features an expanded ensemble cast that includes Kumud Mishra and Shilpa Shukla. The film also introduces new faces such as Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, and Yogita Bihani, adding further layers to the narrative.

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu on the Film’s Vision

Speaking about the project, writer and director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared insights into the film’s thematic depth.

“Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller–mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined,” he said.

Posters Build Anticipation Ahead of Release

Earlier, while sharing the film’s poster, the makers had teased audiences with the caption: “Sometimes What You See Isn't The Whole Truth! #Vadh2 In Cinemas from 6th Feb 2026.”

As the release date draws closer, the team has further heightened excitement by unveiling new posters featuring the lead pair, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

The new posters were released on 9 December 2025, the same date the original Vadh premiered in 2022.

Vadh 2, written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, is slated for a theatrical release on 6 February 2026.