Vadh 2 Unveils New Poster Featuring Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Ahead Of February 2026 Release

New Delhi: With just a month to go before its theatrical release, Vadh 2 continues to build momentum with the unveiling of a striking new poster. Backed by Luv Films, the film stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta and is slated to release in cinemas on 6 February 2026.

Poster Hints at a Layered Story of Truth and Perception

The newly unveiled poster features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a quiet, contemplative moment. Their composed and pensive expressions hint at a narrative shaped by multiple perspectives, where truth is layered rather than absolute. The visual subtly underlines the film’s central themes of perception, morality, and belief, inviting audiences to question intent and reality.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in All-New Roles

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 presents the veteran actors in entirely new avatars. While the film tells a fresh story, it retains the emotional and philosophical depth that defined Vadh, positioning itself as a spiritual successor rather than a conventional sequel.

Acclaimed IFFI 2025 Screening

Anticipation for Vadh 2 intensified after its screening at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025. The film premiered in the Gala section to a packed auditorium and received prolonged applause, with widespread praise for the nuanced performances of Mishra and Gupta.

Vadh 2 has steadily emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2026. The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on 6 February 2026.