Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003985https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/vadh-2-unveils-new-poster-featuring-sanjay-mishra-and-neena-gupta-ahead-of-february-2026-release-3003985.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesVadh 2 Unveils New Poster Featuring Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Ahead Of February 2026 Release
VADH 2

Vadh 2 Unveils New Poster Featuring Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Ahead Of February 2026 Release

Vadh 2 gears up for its 6 February 2026 release, unveiling a new poster featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta that hints at a layered, thought-provoking narrative.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vadh 2 Unveils New Poster Featuring Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Ahead Of February 2026 Release(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: With just a month to go before its theatrical release, Vadh 2 continues to build momentum with the unveiling of a striking new poster. Backed by Luv Films, the film stars Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta and is slated to release in cinemas on 6 February 2026.

Poster Hints at a Layered Story of Truth and Perception

The newly unveiled poster features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a quiet, contemplative moment. Their composed and pensive expressions hint at a narrative shaped by multiple perspectives, where truth is layered rather than absolute. The visual subtly underlines the film’s central themes of perception, morality, and belief, inviting audiences to question intent and reality.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in All-New Roles

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 presents the veteran actors in entirely new avatars. While the film tells a fresh story, it retains the emotional and philosophical depth that defined Vadh, positioning itself as a spiritual successor rather than a conventional sequel.

Also Read | Vadh 2 New Poster Out: Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Lead Highly Anticipated Sequel

Acclaimed IFFI 2025 Screening

Anticipation for Vadh 2 intensified after its screening at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025. The film premiered in the Gala section to a packed auditorium and received prolonged applause, with widespread praise for the nuanced performances of Mishra and Gupta.

Vadh 2 has steadily emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2026. The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on 6 February 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
Deep Moisture Care Essentials: Best Body Lotions for Soft & Healthy Skin
Technology
GenAI Adoption in India Surpasses Early Stage, Awareness Hits 94 %-Details
Congress
'Will Trump Kidnap Our...': Congress Leader After Maduro Capture
Punjab news
Punjab Govt’s Landmark Mining Reforms To Boost Supply And End Illegal Mining
Kashi Express bomb threat
Bomb Threat To Kashi Express: 'Nothing As Such Found' After Search; Probe On
Indonesia
Indonesian Model Breaks Silence, Alleges Coerced Marriage By Malaysian Royal
CM Yogi Adityanath
VB-G RAM G Law Ends ‘Dig And Fill’ Politics, Rattles Opposition: CM Yogi
India
India, Russia Deepens Maritime Ties To Open New Trade Routes
Indonesia flash flood
Death Toll From Indonesia's Flash Floods Climbs To 16
Technology
Deepinder Goyal’s Temple Wearable: Small Device On Zomato CEO’s Head-Explained