Valentine’s Day 2025: 5 Timeless Tales Of Love From 'Shershaah' To 'Insta Empire' You Can’t Miss!

Valentine's Day Special: Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is here and what better way to celebrate than revisiting iconic pairings that have redefined romance? From timeless Bollywood duos to compelling audio series couples, these stories remind us why we believe in love.From Raj And Simran To Ahaan Raizada and Shanay Gill check these story will keep you glued to screen and make your strongly belive in love

Let’s explore the chemistry that stole our hearts and continues to inspire us this Valentine’s Week.

1. Kajol & Shah Rukh Khan – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)

When Simran and Raj graced the silver screen, they didn’t just fall in love; they made generations believe in true romance. DDLJ’s story of love overcoming tradition remains Bollywood’s quintessential love story. Kajol’s spirited Simran and SRK’s charismatic Raj created moments of laughter, tears, and timeless dialogues. The scene where Raj stretches out his hand at the train station is etched into every romantic’s heart—a testament to love’s ability to bridge divides.

2. Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD)

Kabir and Naina’s story is one of growth and self-discovery. YJHD beautifully portrays how two people with different aspirations can complement each other. Ranbir and Deepika’s chemistry brought these characters to life, capturing the bittersweet beauty of love and compromise. Their journey, filled with emotional depth and unforgettable moments like Kabira, resonates with anyone who’s navigated love through life’s twists and turns. Moreso, the film re-released in theatres and performed well yet again in theatres given its fantastic starcast, chemistry between the two and the beautiful plot.

3. Nishant & Nyraa – Insta Empire (Pocket FM)

Insta Empire introduces a refreshing take on modern relationships. Naksh and Anika, played by actors Nishant and Nyraa in Insta Empire, presents the story of Naksh, who lives as the poor son-in-law of a rich Indian family. Despite enduring insults and mistreatment from his in-laws due to his poverty, Naksh deeply loves his wife Anika. Their relationship strains when Anika decides to leave him for a wealthier man. However, Naksh has a hidden secret and the story revolves around their ever-changing understanding and bond.

4. Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani – Shershaah

Portraying the real-life romance of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, Sidharth and Kiara captured love’s power to endure beyond loss. Their performances, rooted in loyalty and sacrifice, left audiences in tears. What sets this love story apart is its profound connection to bravery and honor. The depth of their bond, unshaken by time or tragedy, is a tribute to the enduring nature of true love.

5. Parth Samthaan & Isha Malviya – Secret Ameerzaada (Pocket FM)

In Secret Ameerzaada, Parth and Isha, who play Ahaan Raizada and Shanay Gill, deliver a gripping tale of love, mystery, and ambition. Their characters’ romance unfolds amidst secrets and challenges, creating a mix of intensity and tenderness. Listeners are drawn to the suspenseful plot, which keeps them hooked, while moments of vulnerability reveal the emotional depth of their love. This series redefines the idea of love thriving in the face of adversity.