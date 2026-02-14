Valentine’s Day poster of Ek Din unveils Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s winter romance - SEE PIC

Mumbai: On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, unveiled a heartwarming new poster that perfectly captures the spirit of romance.

The newly released poster features Sai Pallavi holding a muffin, seemingly offering it to Junaid Khan in a sweet gesture. The duo share an affectionate gaze, radiating warmth and tenderness.

Winter Romance in Focus

Set against a cosy winter backdrop, the poster shows the lead pair walking side-by-side on a snow-covered street. Dressed in snug winter outfits, both appear immersed in their own world, smiling softly as they stroll together. The visuals evoke an intimate and dreamy romantic atmosphere.

Aamir Khan-Mansoor Khan Reunion After Years

Ek Din also marks the much-awaited reunion of Aamir Khan and director-producer Mansoor Khan after a significant gap. The celebrated duo has previously delivered memorable films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Their coming together once again for a romantic love story has further heightened anticipation around the project, making Ek Din one of the most-awaited releases.

Key Milestone for Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi

The film marks Junaid Khan’s third major project in a leading role. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ek Din, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Cast, Crew and Release Date

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The music has been composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The romantic drama is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.