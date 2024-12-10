Vanvaas: Peppy Track ‘Geeli Macchis’ Featuring Utkarsh Sharma And Simratt Kaur Released

Vanvaas, an upcoming emotional family drama, offers a modern twist on the classic Ramayana. The film reimagines the epic tale with a heart-wrenching narrative about children exiling their parents, adding a deeply contemporary and relatable emotional layer that resonates with today's audiences. Fans eagerly await this fresh interpretation of familial bonds and sacrifices, which promises to be both poignant and thought-provoking.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have dropped their vibrant new song, Geeli Macchis, featuring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur. Sharing the track on social media, the makers wrote, “IT'S TIME TO GROOVE! #GeeliMaachis, OUT NOW!”

The catchy and high-energy track provides a lively counterpoint to the film’s emotional depth, blending fun and vibrancy into its narrative. The full song, released today, has already sparked intrigue and excitement among fans.

Backed by Zee Studios and helmed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas reunites the team behind blockbusters like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2. Known for their knack for delivering impactful stories, the team is set to surprise audiences once again with this third collaboration.

Written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur in lead roles. The film is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, promising a blend of emotional storytelling and cinematic grandeur.