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Varanasi update: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer may wrap post-production by January, 'Only 4 days of shooting left'

Producer S S Karthikeya has revealed that only four to five days of shooting remain for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, with post-production progressing simultaneously at a brisk pace.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 03:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
Varanasi update: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer may wrap post-production by January, 'Only 4 days of shooting left'
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Varanasi update: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer may wrap post-production by January, 'Only 4 days of shooting left'
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