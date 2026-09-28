/Varanasi update: Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra starrer may wrap post-production by January, 'Only 4 days of shooting left'

Director SS Rajamouli, while speaking about Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra after the launch of the film's title teaser, had said, “Rudhra was born to fulfill a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath. These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us.”