Vardhan Puri

Vardhan Puri's debut film gets new release date again

Directed by Cherag Ruparel, the film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Vardhan Puri&#039;s debut film gets new release date again
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The release date of "Yeh Saali Aashiqui", which will launch late actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri, has been shifted for the second time. The film will now release on November 29.

The film was originally named "Paagal" and was slated to release in July, but there was problem with the title. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to change the title "Paagal" because of the "social stigma" attached to the word.

In October, it was announced that the film would release on November 22 as "Yeh Saali Aashiqui". However, now the film has been postponed by a week.

Directed by Cherag Ruparel, the film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi.

"We thought November 29 provided us a better opportunity for showcasing 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' in theatres. We have made it with a lot of love, and this film also has an explosive story line with power-packed performances, and it deserves a better reach," said producer Jayantilal Gada.

 

