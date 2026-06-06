Varun Dhawan bows before Mouni Roy, seeks blessings from his on-screen mother

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan was seen taking blessings from his on-screen 'Maa' Mouni Roy.



In his latest post, Varun was seen enjoying a good time with his 'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' co-star.

In one of the pictures uploaded on his official Instagram handle, Varun had his head bowed and his hands folded in front of Mouni, while she gave her blessings.

In another still, these two posed for the camera while embraced in a side hug.

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Varun simply dropped a folded hands emoji as the caption.

Actor Manish Paul, who is also a part of the 'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' cast, couldn't help but laugh at Varun and Mouni in the comments section. He wrote, "Maaaaaaaaa", followed by face with tears of joy emojis.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" stars Varun, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde as the lead cast, along with Manish Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy in supporting roles.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-starrer earns Rs 7.50

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" marks the 4th collaboration of David Dhawan and Varun after "Main Tera Hero" (2014), "Judwaa 2" (2017), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020).

The project gains further significance as renowned filmmaker David Dhawan recently hinted that "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" might be his last film before retirement.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an emotional social media post on this that read, “Yesterday, when I went to Davidji’s celebration, he told me this was going to be his last film… I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart… here’s a filmmaker who is responsible for creating an entire Genre of films… A DAVID DHAWAN film spells entertainment!”

“What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmakers have taken forward as inspiration. He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity… There’s NO opposing that!!! Here’s to your summer blockbuster with your son….. DAVID DHAWAN… NO 1 man always," added the filmmaker.