Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Share BTS Pic From Bawaal Sets, Announces Teaser Release Date

'Bawaal', believed to be a love story, features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Check BTS pic of Varun-Janhvi from 'Bawaal' sets
  • 'Bawaal' teaser to be out tomorrow
  • Film is set for OTT release this year

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who are all set to feature in the much-anticipated romantic drama 'Bawaal', on Tuesday shared a BTS image from their upcoming film, along with the teaser announcement. Varun captioned the photo, writing, "Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte.#Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12." The teaser will be out on July 5 (Wednesday) at 12 PM.

'Bawaal' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. It marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi. 

 

Also Read: Suhana Khan Spotted On Movie Night With Bestie Shanaya Kapoor, Her Brother Jahaan Kapoor

 

 

BAWAAL'S FIRST LOOK UNVEILED

 

The film was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. However, the makers decided to skip the theatre route and premiere it directly on the OTT. The romantic-drama went on floors in Lucknow in April 2022. The team later travelled to Warsaw, Poland, Amsterdam, the Netherlands for the film shoot. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Bawaal' is said to be a love story. It went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The shooting took place in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well.

Also Read: Manisha Rani Forcibly Kisses Abdu Rozik In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Urfi Javed Objects

 

As per HT, the action directors and stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. The film's crew includes more than 700 people.

