Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to start the next schedule for 'Bawaal' in Warsaw!

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest venture ‘Bawaal’ is currently on the floor with a spectacular casting coup of Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shooting for it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:15 PM IST
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest venture ‘Bawaal’ is currently on the floor with a spectacular casting coup of Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shooting for it. 

While the film has definitely piqued our curiosity with the two actors sharing screen space for the very first time, the makers are currently curating anticipation among the audience by dropping bits and pieces of the star cast and the film’s making. 

Taking to social media, Sajid Nadiadwala shares a video of Varun Dhawan who can be seen announcing the location of Bawaal’s next schedule.

 

The stars say that the team of Bawaal along with him will now be heading to Warsaw, Poland, for the commencement of the next schedule.

Next stop - Warsaw Time for some more BAWAAL #SajidNadiadwala’s #Bawaal Directed by @niteshtiwari22

In the video, as Varun hops onto the train, he can be seen bowing down to an old couple and can be seen shaking hands with a fan. 

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April 2023.

 

