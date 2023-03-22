Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Much-Awaited Bawaal Release Date Announced

New Delhi: Filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari have announced their next project 'Bawaal' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on October 6, 2023. This is the second time the filmmakers collaborated with each other post their successful innings with 'Chhichhore', which bagged National Award for best Hindi feature film.

A romantic period action-drama, 'Bawaal' will offer a fresh pairing of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Originally this film was said to release on April 7, 2023 but got postponed due to VFX issues. The film is said to be the most expensive film of Varun Dhawan's career so far.

'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.

The film is said to be a love story. It went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The shooting took place in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. As per a report in HT, the action directors and stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. The film's crew includes more than 700 people.

HT quoted a source as saying, "An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far."