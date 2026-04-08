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NewsEntertainmentMoviesVarun Dhawan & Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling chemistry sets internet ablaze in new ‘Hai jawani toh ishq hona hai’ still
HAI JAWANI TOH ISHQ HONA HAI

Varun Dhawan & Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling chemistry sets internet ablaze in new ‘Hai jawani toh ishq hona hai’ still

After raising the excitement with the first look of his next "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" with Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan has now treated the movie buffs with another glimpse from the much-awaited romantic comedy, alongside Mrunal Thakur. 

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Varun Dhawan & Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling chemistry sets internet ablaze in new ‘Hai jawani toh ishq hona hai’ still(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: After raising the excitement with the first look of his next "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" with Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan has now treated the movie buffs with another glimpse from the much-awaited romantic comedy, alongside Mrunal Thakur. 

In the latest still from the movie dropped by Varun on his official social media handle, he is seen embracing Mrunal from behind, sparking a fiery chemistry between the co-stars.

“Lekin jawani mein ishq baar baar hota hain,“ read the caption of the joint post by Varun and Mrunal.

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A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Expressing their excitement about the new Bollywood pair, one of the users penned in the comment section, “Can't wait to witness Mrunal and Varun!”. Another one commented, “The chemistry is serving".

"Good luck @varundvn and @mrunalthakur for this upcoming and exciting movie", read the third comment.

While Mrunal is posing in a short black dress with golden embellishments, Varun accompanies her in a faded brown jacket with complementary trousers.

On Tuesday, Varun unveiled the primary look from the movie on social media in which he was seen enjoying a cosy pose with Pooja Hegde on the bank of a river. “Ishq sirf ek baar hota hain!!! #haijawaanitohishqhonahai,” Varun wrote along with the photo.

Made under the direction of David Dhawan, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" enjoys an ensemble cast with Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in crucial roles, along with others. 

For the unaware, the project marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and his father, David Dhawan. Before this, they joined forces for "Main Tera Hero" (2014), "Judwaa 2" (2017), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020). 

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is expected to reach the cinema halls on 12th June.

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