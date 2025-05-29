Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon Hail Abhishek Banerjee’s Gritty Thriller ‘Stolen’ Trailer!

New Delhi: The trailer of Abhishek Banerjee’s much-anticipated film Stolen dropped on social media yesterday, the film has been garnering widespread acclaim from both audiences and the film industry alike.

Stolen has already made waves internationally, earning critical acclaim at several prestigious film festivals including the Venice Film Festival.

Among those who have shown their support are Abhishek’s industry friends and co-stars. Kriti Sanon, who previously shared screen space with him in Bhediya, took to social media to express her excitement for the film, she said - “Looks amazing Banerjee sahab. Looking forward to watching another amazing performance of yours”. Similarly, celebrated actors like Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Faisal Malik have also shared their admiration for the trailer and Abhishek’s commanding screen presence. Varun shared, “You have poured heart into this and i can’t wait to finally watch it”, Rajkummar said, “Fab film with a brilliant performance by @nowitsabhi”.

Directed by Karan Tejpal, Stolen is a gritty and thought-provoking drama that delves deep into the emotional and psychological aftermath of a chilling crime.

With an outpouring of love from the film fraternity and global appreciation already under its belt, Stolen is shaping up to be a landmark moment in Abhishek Banerjee’s career, and a must-watch for Indian cinema lovers.