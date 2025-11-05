Advertisement
BORDER 2

Varun Dhawan’s First Look From Border 2 As 'Desh Ka Fauji' Is Here!

Border 2: With Varun Dhawan’s impactful first look, Border 2 sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most anticipated cinematic experiences of 2026.

Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Varun Dhawan’s First Look From Border 2 As 'Desh Ka Fauji' Is Here! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After the first poster of Border 2 featuring Sunny Deol,  the makers have now unveiled the much-awaited first look of Varun Dhawan, introducing a new generation of courage to India’s biggest patriotic film. 

Varun Dhawan In Border 2

The poster showcases Varun Dhawan in a hard-hitting and intense portrayal of an Indian soldier on the battlefield; captured in an action-charged frame with a gun in hand, embodying the courage and spirit of the nation’s heroes. Clad in his army uniform with a fierce look, Varun’s poster reflects the strength and emotion of Border 2, presenting the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. 

With Varun Dhawan’s impactful first look, Border 2 sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most anticipated cinematic experiences of 2026.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Poster: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty-Starrer Release Date Out!

Border 2 Director, Cast

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. 

The film is set to release on January 23, 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. 

