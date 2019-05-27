close

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' new release date locked!

The movie is touted to be the biggest dance film in 3D.

Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039; new release date locked!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza is working on his upcoming ambitious dance drama featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The makers have now locked a new release date.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with a poster. He wrote: “Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi... #StreetDancer 3D will now release on 24 Jan 2020... Directed by Remo D’Souza... Second schedule currently in progress in #Dubai.”

'Street Dancer 3D' will now hit the screens on January 24, 2020. It also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. It is after 'ABCD 2' that Varun and Shraddha have been paired opposite each other. Their on-screen chemistry is on point and the fans are looking forward to this one as well.

The film was earlier set to release this year in November.

The movie is touted to be the biggest dance film in 3D.

 

 

 

