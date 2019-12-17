Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' to release in multiple languages

New Delhi: Bollywood young guns Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to lit up the screens with 'Street Dancer 3D'. Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza's film is touted as the biggest 3D dance film ever made in the country.

The makers have decided to release the venture in multiple languages. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: "#Announcement: #StreetDancer3D will be released in multiple languages simultaneously: #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Stars #VarunDhawan, #ShraddhaKapoor, #PrabhuDheva and #NoraFatehi... Directed by Remo D’Souza... 24 Jan 2020 release.

'Street Dancer 3D' is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

This will be Varun and Shraddha's second film together after 'ABCD 2'. Their on-screen chemistry has been appreciated by one and sundry so far.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was set to star opposite Varun but after her sudden exit, Shraddha came on board.

The film also stars ace choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva in a pivotal part.