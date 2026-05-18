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HAI JAWANI TOH ISHQ HONA HAI

Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer to release on THIS date - details inside

Releasing on June 5, Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated romantic-comedy marks the last directorial of the legendary David Dhawan.

 

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer to release on THIS date - details inside(Image: @varun dhawan/Instagram)

The upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 5. The film is already generating buzz ahead of its launch, with audiences reacting strongly to its promotional material.

The project marks a significant outing under the direction of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, who is known for his signature blend of comedy and family-friendly entertainment. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have confirmed that the official trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be released on May 21.

Trailer Promises Classic Comedy and Romance

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While the storyline of the film has been kept largely under wraps, industry expectations suggest a lighthearted romantic comedy rooted in the familiar “David Dhawan style” of humour.

The trailer is expected to showcase a mix of playful romance, comedic sequences, and breezy storytelling, with Varun Dhawan reportedly leading the film in a lively romantic arc. Early promotional content, including songs and posters, has already attracted attention online, adding to anticipation for the film’s theatrical run.

Also Read | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai makers deny plagiarism rumours, say film is ‘an original story and screenplay’

Production House Responds to Originality Claims

In the run-up to release, the makers of the film have addressed public discussions and speculation regarding its originality. Tips Music Limited issued a public notice via social media, clarifying that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original story and screenplay.

The statement emphasised that the film bears no resemblance to any other project and is the result of dedicated creative effort by the team, including producers Ramesh Taurani and director David Dhawan.

The notice further stated that the team is looking forward to audiences experiencing the film in cinemas on June 5 as a “fun-filled family entertainer.”

The clarification comes amid ongoing discussions in the industry involving allegations made by Puja Entertainment regarding music and intellectual property rights. Tips Music Limited had previously responded to what it described as “misconceived and malicious” claims in the matter.

The latest public statement appears aimed at reaffirming the film’s originality amid heightened attention around the dispute.

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