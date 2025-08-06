Varun Dhawan Wraps Border 2, Visits Golden Temple With Medha Rana – WATCH

Border 2 Movie Updates: It’s a wrap for Varun Dhawan as he completes the shoot of the upcoming war drama Border 2 in Punjab. The actor marked the moment with a cake-cutting celebration on set, joined by co-star Medha Rana, director Anurag Singh, and the crew. He also visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings.

In the viral video, Varun said, 'It’s a wrap but Bharat Mata ki Jai.' The actor then went ahead to cut the cake, actress Medha Rana were also seen cheering for the actor.

Border 2 Team Visits Golden Temple

After a heartwarming farewell celebration, the Border 2 team, including Varun Dhawan, Medha Rana, director Anurag Singh, and others, sought blessings at the Golden Temple, making the wrap-up celebration even more special. On August 5, Varun shared a photo on his Instagram handle of his visit to the Golden Temple with co-star Medha Rana. The duo was seen seeking blessings at the holy site.

Varun, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming war drama, has recently been sharing glimpses from the set on social media. Earlier, he posted pictures of himself dressed in a white kurta-pyjama in the lush green fields, captioned, 'ਪੰਜਾਬ Punjab Punjab'.

Border 2 Cast, Release Date And More

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, promising a powerful tale of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026, it boasts a stellar cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. Poised to deliver a grand cinematic experience, Border 2 aims to take audiences on an unforgettable journey.