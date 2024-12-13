New Delhi: With its release just around the corner, Baby John has fans buzzing with excitement. Directed by Atlee, the film promises a perfect mix of fast-paced action, gripping storytelling, and larger-than-life moments. Adding to the hype is the recently released song, which has gone viral, with its hook step becoming a favorite among fans.

For Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays a key role in the film, Baby John has been a transformative experience. The project not only gave her the chance to work with Atlee but also marked her debut in action-packed roles. Reflecting on her first impression of the film, Wamiqa shared, "When I first heard the script of Baby John, my reaction was ‘Full Masssss!’ I knew it was Atlee sir, and this is exactly what he’s known for—fun, fast-paced, and highly entertaining films. The story had me hooked from the start; you just can’t take your eyes off the screen."

"This was my first time doing action, and I honestly didn’t know what to expect," she said. Wamiqa prepared for the high-intensity sequences with a couple of days of rehearsals, but the scale of the stunts left her unsure about how it would go. "The team had set aside 7-8 hours for one scene because it was hardcore action. But somehow, we wrapped it up in just 2 hours! It felt magical, like when the stars align and everything just falls into place," she said, her excitement still fresh.

For Wamiqa, the experience was more than just filming—it was about growth and discovering a new side of herself. "That moment was overwhelming. I’m so grateful to have been part of something so exhilarating and perfectly executed," she said.

With its high-energy vibe, Atlee’s vision, and Wamiqa’s dynamic new avatar, Baby John is shaping up to be an unforgettable ride. Fans can’t wait to see what this mass entertainer has in store!