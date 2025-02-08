VD12 TEASER : Ranbir Kapoor’s Voice-Over In Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Creates Buzz, Title Reveal On THIS Date!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda have come together for VD12, an unexpected collaboration that has fans buzzing with excitement. This powerhouse pairing promises an action-packed cinematic experience.

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor has completed a special recording session for the film. A source revealed that he has provided the voiceover for the teaser of VD12, further fueling anticipation for this much-awaited project, as per new updates.

According to an industry source, "Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his highly anticipated VD12, set to release this year. But what’s even more exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has recorded a special voiceover for the teaser in Mumbai yesterday."

About VD12

Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited VD12 is set to release this year. The Telugu star recently took to Instagram to update fans, announcing that the film’s title and teaser will be unveiled on February 12, 2025.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 is presented by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s return to the intense action genre, his last being the iconic 'Arjun Reddy.'

What’s Next For Ranbir Kapoor?

Apart from VD12, Ranbir Kapoor has been expanding his footprint in the fashion and lifestyle industry. He recently launched his own lifestyle brand, ARKS. On the work front, he is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic love saga Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.