Veer Pahariya Makes Powerful Bollywood Debut With Sky Force, Film With Akshay Kumar Smashes Day 1 Records With Rs 15.30 Crore

Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force has stormed into cinemas and is creating waves at the box office. The film’s opening day collections have been revealed, and they mark an extraordinary milestone—Veer Pahariya becomes the first debutant to achieve a massive box office opening, with an impressive Rs 15.30 crore from national chains.

Within just one day of its release, this patriotic action-drama is not only ringing the cash registers but also drawing audiences to theaters with Veer’s impactful performance, powerful dialogues, and emotional resonance. With such a stellar opening, the film is poised to rake in even higher numbers in the days ahead.

#SkyForce hits double digits on Friday, surpassing ALL *pre-release* expectations and predictions, aided by discounted ticket rates.#SkyForce experienced slow movement during the morning and noon shows but saw a sharp increase in occupancy during the evening and night shows.… pic.twitter.com/s34D87YaJT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2025

With Sky Force, Veer Pahariya has cemented himself as an actor to watch. His effortless portrayal of a complex character has left a lasting impression, proving his potential as a rising star in Bollywood. Sharing the screen with industry veterans like Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, Veer’s debut performance stands out as a highlight of the film.

Backed by Maddock Films and directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is delivering a thunderous run at the box office, establishing Veer Pahariya as Bollywood’s newest sensation.