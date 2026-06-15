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Veer Pahariya's' Naam - To Live Is War' announced by Mahesh Bhatt: All you need to know

'Naam - To Live Is War' will mark Veer Pahariya’s third film. He made his debut with Sky Force, while his second untitled project is expected to release soon before In hits the big screen.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Veer Pahariya's' Naam - To Live Is War' announced by Mahesh Bhatt: All you need to know
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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