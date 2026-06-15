Veer Pahariya's' Naam - To Live Is War' announced by Mahesh Bhatt: All you need to know

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt today officially announced actor Veer Pahariya-starrer 'Naam - To Live Is War'. The movie is described as a dark action thriller where Veer will play an intense and rugged new avatar. The actor took to social media and shared the picture with the team.
Speaking about Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma coming together for the project, Mahesh Bhatt told IANS, “They are far more cinematically literate than we were. They have the thirst and urgency to create a place for themselves under the sun. If their collective drive can be used and funnelled down then they will have a unique film in their hands.”
He wrote in the caption: कहते हैं सबसे छोटा जीव भी सबसे बड़ी शक्ति का प्रमाण होता है,
जब बाप्पा का आशीर्वाद साथ हो, तो हर ‘नाम’ एक तूफ़ान होता है…#Naam गणपति बाप्पा मोरया
#naamtoliveiswar
#maheshbhatt
Reports suggest that the film will have a mix of high-octane action with strong emotional drama. Adding to the excitement, actor Varun Sharma will reportedly be seen playing a negative role for the very first time in his career. Known largely for his comic timing and light-hearted performances. His face-off with Veer is expected to become one of the major highlights of the film.
Backed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay, the film’s name draws inspiration from Mahesh Bhatt’s blockbuster ‘Naam’ (1986). The filmmaker has come on board as the presenter of the film.
The upcoming film is based on an original script written by Sidhaanth Sachdev, Suhrita Das, and Shweta Bothra.
'Naam - To Live Is War' will mark Veer Pahariya’s third film. He made his debut with Sky Force, while his second untitled project is expected to release soon before In hits the big screen.
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