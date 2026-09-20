/Vettuvam first glimpse: Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala lead Pa Ranjith’s intense world of rival clans

New Delhi: Vettuvam is shaping up to be one of the year's most anticipated titles. The makers have now dropped its first glimpse, giving audiences a taste of rival clans locked in battle, with the cast having gone through rigorous training in traditional Indian combat and martial arts to bring these characters to life. The first glimpse of Pa Ranjith's debut Pan-India venture has pushed anticipation for Vettuvam to new heights.
The glimpse brought to life a visually striking universe filled with powerful clans, intense rivalries, and characters who immediately command attention with their stunning looks and distinct presence. One of its biggest highlights is how the makers introduce the ensemble cast, offering a captivating peek at the characters they embody and the scale of the world they belong to.
From Arya, VR Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala to Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, Lizzy, Lingesh Prem Kumar, Kavitha Bharathi, Arjun, Santha Kumar, Melody, Manisha, Nimmy, Raphael, Vikram, Naveen, and Prakash, every actor arrives with a strikingly distinctive look that adds another layer of intrigue to the film.
The glimpse also offers flashes of the extensive preparation behind these characters, with the cast undergoing intensive training in martial arts and traditional Indian warfare techniques. Bringing this ambitious world to life, Pa. Ranjith’s vision comes through in the film’s scale, detailing and striking character design, making Vettuvam one of the most intriguing films to watch out for this year.
Furthermore, the music by GV Prakash Kumar adds another layer of intrigue and creates a distinctive aura around the film, complementing the grand world envisioned by Pa Ranjith. Moreover, Pa Ranjith is the director behind acclaimed films such as Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and Thangalaan. With Pa Ranjith returning with Vettuvam, the film is expected to be mounted on a massive scale.
Written and directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is set to have a Pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Produced by S Sai Devanand, S Sai Venkateswaran, Pa Ranjith. The film is made under the banner of Learn and Teach Production & Neelam Productions and is set for a December 2026 release.
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