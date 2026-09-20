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  • /Vettuvam first glimpse: Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala lead Pa Ranjith’s intense world of rival clans

Vettuvam first glimpse: Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala lead Pa Ranjith’s intense world of rival clans

Pa Ranjith’s Vettuvam has unveiled its first glimpse, introducing a striking world of rival clans, intense battles and characters portrayed by Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala and a sprawling ensemble cast.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Vettuvam first glimpse: Arya, Sobhita Dhulipala lead Pa Ranjith’s intense world of rival clans
Image Credit: Sobhita Dhulipala, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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