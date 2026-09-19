VIBE box office collection day 1: Kunal Kemmu’s latest action-comedy Vibe has recorded a modest opening at the domestic box office, earning Rs 2,25 crore net on its first day of release, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film registered an overall occupancy of 13.38% across 3,194 shows nationwide. Despite the quiet start, Vibe managed to pull ahead of competing releases like Ek Din and Main Vaapas Aaunga, both of which opened at Rs 1.15 crore each on their respective release days.
The film witnessed a gradual pickup in footfalls throughout its opening day on September 18. Vibe opened with a soft 6% occupancy in morning shows, before rising to 11.31% in the afternoon and 13.92% in the evening. Night shows saw the highest attendance at 22.31%, indicating that audience interest built up later in the day. Key metros including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru recorded notable occupancy levels over the weekend setup.
With its energetic track "Aisi Meri Vibe" already making waves, the film brought its signature brand of madness to the big screen on September 18. Vibe's Rs 2.25 crore opening marks a notable step up from Madgaon Express, driven by positive audience reception for its blend of comedy, action, and pure theatrical entertainment.
The action-comedy faces direct competition at the box office from Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which landed in theatres on the same day. Both films enter a crowded marketplace with multiple titles vying for screen space and footfalls.
Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe stars Kemmu alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta. The plot centers around two friends, Hardik and Bugs, whose lives spiral into chaos when they accidentally get pulled into a high-stakes mission linked to Indian intelligence agencies. The film carries an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and has a total runtime of approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.
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