VIBE box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta starrer earns Rs 2.65 crore

VIBE box office collection day 2: Actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu’s latest action-comedy VIBE witnessed a positive upward trend at the domestic box office on its second day. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 2.65 crore across 2,979 shows nationwide on Day 2.
The second-day numbers follow a modest opening day collection of Rs 2.25 crore net from 3,194 shows. With this weekend momentum, VIBE currently stands at a total India net collection of Rs 4.35 crore, pushing its total India gross collections to Rs 5.22 crore so far. Despite the quiet start, the film managed to pull ahead of competing releases like Ek Din and Main Vaapas Aaunga, both of which opened at Rs 1.15 crore each on their respective release days.
The action-comedy faces direct competition at the theatrical box office from Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which landed in cinemas on the same day. Both films enter a crowded marketplace with multiple titles vying for screen space and audience footfalls.
Building on its opening day business, the thriller has now brought its total India net collections to Rs 2.60 crore, with its total India gross collections standing at Rs 3.10 crore so far. Facing direct theatrical competition from Kunal Kemmu's action-comedy VIBE, the film continues to hold its ground across key urban centers.
Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, VIBE stars Kemmu in the lead alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and Preity Zinta. The narrative centres around two friends, Hardik and Bugs, whose lives spiral into chaos when they accidentally get pulled into a high-stakes mission linked to Indian intelligence agencies. Carrying an 'A' certificate from the CBFC, the film has a total runtime of approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, the crime thriller Daayra, inspired by real-life events surrounding a 2019 case, delves deeply into the moral and legal tensions between instant extrajudicial justice and due process of institutional law.
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