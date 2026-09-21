VIBE box office: Kunal Kemmu’s film records highest single-day collection on Sunday

New Delhi: Kunal Kemmu's directorial VIBE recorded its highest one-day collection on Sunday, taking in Rs 3.1 crore net at the domestic box office and pushing the film's worldwide opening weekend gross to Rs 11.3 crore, according to trade figures. The film opened on Friday and saw collections build steadily over the weekend, with Sunday emerging as its strongest day yet. Trade observers have attributed the upward trend to positive word of mouth following the film's release.
The film has drawn attention for its blend of comedy and performances, with Kemmu's work as director, writer and lead actor being noted alongside his on-screen pairing with Sparsh Shrivastava. Preity G Zinta's role, which involves a significant action component, and Vanshika Dhir's performance have also been discussed among early viewers.
VIBE is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Chirag Nihalani under the Drongo Films banner. The cast includes Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The Amazon MGM Studios production is currently playing in theatres.
Vibe is an action thriller comedy, which also stars Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in her debut role. It is Kunal’s second film as a writer and director after 2024's Madgaon Express and an over three decades long career as an actor, as well as his producing debut.
This film has been developed as a spin-off of Kunal's previous film as a director, where Hardik, played by himself was present in a special appearance.
The film is an action comedy set around two best friends, Hardik and Bugs, one a clueless slacker, the other a very by-the-book individual, who are unwittingly roped in by the mysterious Madam H on a mission to protect India from a major terrorist threat, despite being completely unqualified for the job.
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