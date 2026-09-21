VIBE box office: Kunal Kemmu’s film records highest single-day collection on Sunday

New Delhi: Kunal Kemmu's directorial VIBE recorded its highest one-day collection on Sunday, taking in Rs 3.1 crore net at the domestic box office and pushing the film's worldwide opening weekend gross to Rs 11.3 crore, according to trade figures. The film opened on Friday and saw collections build steadily over the weekend, with Sunday emerging as its strongest day yet. Trade observers have attributed the upward trend to positive word of mouth following the film's release.