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  • /‘VIBE’ teaser out: Preity G Zinta and Kunal Kemmu’s action-comedy film to release on this date

‘VIBE’ teaser out: Preity G Zinta and Kunal Kemmu’s action-comedy film to release on this date

Preity G Zinta and Kunal Kemmu are set to star together in the upcoming action-comedy film VIBE, which follows two ordinary friends caught in a dangerous mission. The teaser shows a mix of action and comedy, with the film scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
‘VIBE’ teaser out: Preity G Zinta and Kunal Kemmu’s action-comedy film to release on this date
Image Credit: ANI

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