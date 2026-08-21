/‘VIBE’ teaser out: Preity G Zinta and Kunal Kemmu’s action-comedy film to release on this date

Meanwhile, Preity is currently seen in 'Batwara 1947 ', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. Set during the 1947 Partition, the film follows a family whose lives change as violence, fear and forced migration affect communities that had lived together. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.