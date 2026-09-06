VIBE trailer: Kunal Kemmu reveals why he cast Preity Zinta as an undercover agent

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming high-stakes action-comedy VIBE, headlined by Kunal Kemmu. Following the strong response to the teaser, the new trailer raises the stakes with an explosive mix of chaos, action, humour, and unexpected twists.
Along with starring in the lead role, Kunal Kemmu has written and directed the feature, which also stars Preity G Zinta in a pivotal role as an undercover agent.
Kemmu revealed that the idea to cast Preity Zinta stemmed directly from a scene he envisioned while writing the script, where her character discloses her true identity.
"So, when I came to this character, I was genuinely thinking about who it would be, what it would be. And in my mind, I'm also a big Preeti Zinta fan. So, what happens is, when that woman comes in, she's Preeti Zinta. And people say, Preeti Zinta, she's an undercover agent. And Preeti Zinta says, “What did you think? I got married and went to America; this is my life. I'm actually a government agent”.
"This thought came to my mind, but of course, I didn't carry on with that thought [literally]. But when I finished writing this film and came to casting, I realised no one would have expected this. It would be the best casting. Now, all I needed to do was get her to say yes. That's how the journey started. I'm very happy that she agreed to do this film, and I think she looks lovely as Marimatch."
The storyline centres on two ordinary friends, Hardik (played by Kunal Kemmu) and Bugs (played by Sparsh Shrivastava), who suddenly find themselves thrust into a high-stakes scenario. Neither trained nor equipped to be heroes, the duo gets pushed into a mission to protect the country, triggering a series of comedic and action-packed complications.
Zinta's character appears as a confident, authoritative figure in charge of the operation, guiding the reluctant heroes deeper into the mission.
Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, VIBE is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.
The film's cast includes:
Kunal Kemmu as Hardik
Preity G Zinta as Marimatch
Sparsh Shrivastava as Bugs
Vanshika Dhir (Debutant)
Dinesh Lal Yadav
Yashpal Sharma
VIBE is scheduled to hit theatres nationwide on September 18.
Alongside VIBE, Zinta is currently appearing in Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, the Partition-era drama features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh, with a soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
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