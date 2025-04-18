Vicky Donor Re-Release: Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana Get Nostalgic As Film Returns To Theatres After 13 Years

Mumbai: As Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Vicky Donor" re-released in the theatres on Friday, the actress said that "it is back to where it belonged".

Yami shared a string of BTS pictures from the Shoojit Sircar's directorial, and penned a note saying, "And it’s VICKY DONOR DAY...It’s back to where it belonged - all the way to your hearts..."

Thanking the audience for all the love given to the 2012 romantic comedy, she added, "Forever grateful to our audience for giving wings to path-breaking writing & cinema!"

Showing gratitude for team 'Vicky Donor', Yami went on to write, "Forever grateful to this team for creating simply magic & giving voice to so many different talents. Please watch VICKY DONOR in cinemas now !!!"

Before this, Ayushmann also reflected on the impact of the film, calling it a life-changing milestone in his career.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Andhadhun' actor treated the netizens with a couple of photos from "Vicky Donor", along with special notes. He wrote, “13 years ago, this film found its way into your hearts and changed my life forever. #VickyDonor is back in cinemas and I’m feeling all the love again.”

The primary pic of the post had Ayushmann, Yami, and Shoojit, accompanied by the text, “Delhi ki chat wala pyaar where Pani Da Rang came to life.” This was followed by an image of the creative team of the film, along with the words, “With Shoojit Da’s vision, Annu ji’s genius and Juhi’s brilliant writing, Every discussion felt like a masterclass.” Another snap read, “This is how we rolled…Even when the cameras were not rolling.” The 'Badhaai Ho' actor also posted a photo with actor John Abraham, writing, “Sir John/John Ji, Thank You For Backing this little film that went on to become something Big. Big Hug, Big Bro.”

Marking both Yami and Ayushmann's debut, "Vicky Donor" initially reached the cinema halls on April 20, 2012.