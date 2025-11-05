Vicky Kaushal And Amar Kaushik To Quit Non-Veg, Alcohol For Lord Parashurama Epic ‘Mahavatar’: Report

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to portray Lord Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s upcoming mythological epic Mahavatar.

Amar Kaushik, known for Stree 2, will helm the film, which will explore the life of the legendary Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, director Amar Kaushik and actor Vicky Kaushal have decided to give up non-vegetarian food and alcohol to focus entirely on the film based on Lord Parashurama’s life.

Both Kaushal and Kaushik are said to be taking their commitment to the project to the next level by making significant lifestyle changes. The report mentioned that the duo plans to abstain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol during the film’s preparation, ensuring complete focus and dedication.

The report further stated that the duo will mark the beginning of their journey with a grand pooja ceremony in the middle of next year.

About Mahavatar

Mahavatar is expected to begin filming towards the end of 2026 and will reportedly release in 2028. The project is said to require at least a full year of production, followed by another six months of post-production, including extensive VFX work to bring the world of Parashurama to life.

On the Work Front

Currently, Amar Kaushik is working on the pre-visualisation (pre-vis) phase of the film, while Vicky Kaushal is busy wrapping up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

According to the report, Vicky Kaushal plans to adopt the dietary restrictions once Love and War completes filming, considering it a gesture of respect for the divine role of Lord Parashurama.