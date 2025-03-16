Vicky Kaushal Looks Fierce In His Look Test For 'Chhaava' - SEE PICS

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal has created a new benchmark of success with his latest release, "Chhaava". He brought Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life on screen with his impeccable performance.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of stills from his look tests for "Chhaava".

The first picture of the post showed Vicky giving a side profile dressed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Up next was a picture of him drenched in blood, wearing nothing but a dhoti. This was followed by an image of Vicky's blooded face, which is sure to give you chills. The last pic featured him standing tall as the Maratha ruler.

"Some stills from the look tests of #Chhaava! These look tests were the first step in bringing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life. Every scar, every detail —crafted with deep respect for his legacy. Honored to walk this path. Har Har Mahadev!", Vicky wrote in the caption.

Vicky has received a lot of praise for his performance in "Chhaava".

Acknowledging the nationwide buzz surrounding the film, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, “In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (Chhaava is making waves throughout the country these days)"

Addressing the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, PM stated, “It is Maharashtra and Mumbai which has given a new height to Marathi as well as Hindi cinema. These days, Chhaava is making waves throughout the country (In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai). The introduction of Sambhaji Maharaj’s valour in this form has been made by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel"

Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the makers for sharing the true tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj through "Chhaava".

He said, "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj knew 11 different languages. He was a poet, and a writer as well. From the 'Chhaava' movie, many people in India have come to know more about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and I thank the 'Chhaava' crew members and the whole team. They perfectly portrayed the history in the film. I thank producers, directors, distributors, actors, and actresses. This team brought Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into our lives. Thanks to Aditi Tatkare for the wonderful arrangements."