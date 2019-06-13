Vicky Kaushal plays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Thakt, Kareena is princess Jahanara

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Karan Johar announced his ambitious project 'Takht' featuring a starry ensemble last year. The film is high on expectations as it promises to bring together A-listers such as Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is all set to play Mughal Empreror Akbar in the period-drama. The film is the story about two brothers - Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, to be played by Ranveer Singh and Vicky respectively. The two brothers battle it out to claim the majestic Peacock throne with Aurangzeb eventually defeating his older brother to become the sixth Mughal emperor.

Vicky, who plays the third son of Aurangzeb, will be seen in a negative role.

Alia will be seen as Dilras Banu Begum, the first wife and chief consort of Aurangzeb. Kareena will be seen as Princess Jahanara Begum, the eldest daughter of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Bhumi will play princess Roshanara Begum, the second daughter of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

Janhvi will be seen as Zainabadi Mahal, a young Christian slave girl, while her uncle Anil Kapoor will essay the role of Emperor Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal emperor.

'Takht' is the story of a family, set in 17th century Mughal India, based on the controversial theme of love, lust, revenge and betrayal. This is the first time filmmaker Karan Johar is trying his hand at the period genre.

The film will arrive in theatres in December 2020.