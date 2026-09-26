/Vicky Kaushal’s look from Love & War unveiled: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and more react to first look poster

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated period drama Love & War continues to set social media ablaze as the promotional rollout hits fever pitch. Following the massive buzz surrounding the initial character drops for co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the makers unveiled the official first-look poster for Vicky Kaushal, sending fans and the film industry into a frenzy.
The newly dropped poster offers a glimpse into Kaushal's brooding, high-intensity persona built for Bhansali's signature cinematic grand canvas. Oozing rugged magnetism, Kaushal's avatar introduces a sharp, edgy tone to the ensemble, hinting at the complex dynamic the actor brings to the frame.
Following the contrasting reveals of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kaushal's intense visual adds a crucial layer to the film's evolving palette.
Industry peers and top stars immediately flooded social media to praise Kaushal's striking appearance, turning the comment section into a star-studded celebration:
Alia Bhatt: Expressed her excitement with a string of fire emojis
Hrithik Roshan: Applauded the intensity, writing: "Kya baat hai"
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Showered love using a mix of hearts and fire icons.
Sonam Kapoor: Shared her praise.
Bhumi Pednekar & Sonam Bajwa: Dropped heat with fire emojis
Sunny Kaushal: Hype-man brother Sunny cheered: "Arey bhai bhai bhai"
Written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a sweeping cinematic collaboration. Marking Bhansali’s grand return following Gangubai Kathiawadi, the multi-starrer period epic promises a visual milestone for Indian cinema.
Love & War is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, and will hit screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
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