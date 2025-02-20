Advertisement
CHHAAVA

Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Chhaava' Declared Tax-Free In Goa

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant took to social media to announce that Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' will be tax-free in the state.

Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal Starrer 'Chhaava' Declared Tax-Free In Goa (Image: X)

Panaji: The Goa government has announced that Hindi movie "Chhaava", based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, will be tax-free in the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement on Wednesday evening in a post on X.

The sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is an inspiration for people, he said.

"It gives pleasure to me to announce that movie "Chhava" based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa," Sawant said in the post.

"The Movie exploring the valor, courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against Moghuls, the Portuguese is an inspiration for all of us," he added.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday also announced that the film would be tax-free in his state.

The announcement by both the states came on the 395th birth anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, father of Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

The movie, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Kaushal has played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

