Bhopal: Newly released Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday. The Chief Minister made this announcement addressing a programme organised to mark the occasion of birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bhopal, stating that, films depicting stories of great heroes should be made tax-free.

"Sambhaji Maharaj sacrificed his life to protect Hindu dharma and there country, therefore, on this auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I am announce to film Chhaava tax-free in Madhya Pradesh", Yadav said. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Hindi film 'Chhawa', which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a fierce warrior of the Maratha Empire, who fought valiantly against the Mughal rule of Aurangzeb.

Depicting the life and valour of the legendary Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, ‘Chhaava’ has resonated deeply with the audience. There are multiple videos doing the rounds of social media that show people breaking down in cinema halls and paying tribute to the Maratha king. The film showcases the rich history and sacrifices of the warrior king, played by Vicky Kaushal, in a performance that has been widely applauded by critics and viewers alike. Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is the central figure of the narrative the film. Known as ‘Chhaav,’ Sambhaji’s journey begins with the news of his father’s death.

The Mughals believe this marks the end of the Marathas, unaware that Chhaava is ready to challenge their rule. Thus begins an epic war between Sambhaji and Aurangzeb.