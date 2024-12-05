Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828203https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/vicky-vidya-ka-woh-wala-video-on-ott-this-is-when-you-can-watch-rajkummar-rao-and-triptii-dimris-film-online-2828203.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
VICKY VIDYA KA WOH WALA VIDEO

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video On OTT: This Is When You Can Watch Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's Film Online

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Jigra, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Triptii Dimri, entertainment news 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video On OTT: This Is When You Can Watch Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's Film Online Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The much-awaited film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is all set to release on OTT. Netflix has acquired the rights to the movie, and fans can stream it starting December 7, 2024.

The film, which has been creating buzz with its intriguing title and stellar cast, promises to offer a blend of comedy, drama, and suspense. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is a quirky take on relationships and unexpected twists, making it a perfect entertainer for the holiday season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netflix Instagram account shared the films that will be releasing on OTT, "Baap ko, dada ko, bhai ko, sab ko bulalo – this weekend is about to be a family wali weekend. Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and lots more are finally coming home!” 

Stay tuned to Netflix this December to catch Rajkummar and Triptii’s captivating performances in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. 

Along with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala video, Alia Bhatt's Jigra that failed to impress the audience at the box office. Jigra made headlines after Bhushan Kumar's wife and actress producer Divya Khosla alleged that Alia Bhatt rigged the box office number by buying tickets of her own film and mentioning that the theatres are full. However, Alia Bhatt refrained to make any dig while Karan Johar took an indirect jibe at her. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK