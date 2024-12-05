Mumbai: The much-awaited film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, is all set to release on OTT. Netflix has acquired the rights to the movie, and fans can stream it starting December 7, 2024.

The film, which has been creating buzz with its intriguing title and stellar cast, promises to offer a blend of comedy, drama, and suspense. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is a quirky take on relationships and unexpected twists, making it a perfect entertainer for the holiday season.

Netflix Instagram account shared the films that will be releasing on OTT, "Baap ko, dada ko, bhai ko, sab ko bulalo – this weekend is about to be a family wali weekend. Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and lots more are finally coming home!”

Stay tuned to Netflix this December to catch Rajkummar and Triptii’s captivating performances in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Along with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala video, Alia Bhatt's Jigra that failed to impress the audience at the box office. Jigra made headlines after Bhushan Kumar's wife and actress producer Divya Khosla alleged that Alia Bhatt rigged the box office number by buying tickets of her own film and mentioning that the theatres are full. However, Alia Bhatt refrained to make any dig while Karan Johar took an indirect jibe at her.