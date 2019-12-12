हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic release date locked

The makers have locked the release date of the film and lead actress, Vidya Balan shared the announcement video with fans on Twitter. 

Vidya Balan starrer &#039;Shakuntala Devi&#039; biopic release date locked
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Powerful performer Vidya Balan will next be seen in 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic. The film will show the journey of 'Human Computer' aka Shakuntala Devi. The biopic is written and directed by Anu Menon. Vikram Malhotra has produced it. 

The makers have locked the release date of the film and lead actress, Vidya Balan shared the announcement video with fans on Twitter. She wrote: "Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you!
@sanyamalhotra07  @jisshusengupta @TheAmitSadh @anumenon1805 @sonypicsprodns 
@Abundantia_Ent  @vikramix @sonypicsindia

The movie stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh in pivotal parts. 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic will be hitting the screens on May 8, 2020. 
 
'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra will be seen playing Vidya's daughter while Jisshu plays her on-screen husband. 

 

Tags:
Vidya BalanShakuntala Devi biopicSanya Malhotra
