Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' motion poster out, trailer release date inside!

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship. 

Vidya Balan starrer &#039;Shakuntala Devi&#039; motion poster out, trailer release date inside!

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Vidya Balan will next be seen in 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic, a film based on Mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi, who is often referred to as the human calculator. It will release on July 31, 2020, and stream on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos.

Shakuntala Devi's ability and prowess in mental maths were such that it earned her a place in 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records. Check out the new motion poster along with the trailer announcement which will be out on July 15, 2020: 

Also, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh play pivotal roles in the movie. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

 

