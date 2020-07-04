हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic to stream on Amazon Prime Video - Check release date

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship. 

Vidya Balan&#039;s &#039;Shakuntala Devi&#039; biopic to stream on Amazon Prime Video - Check release date

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's upcoming project 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic will release on July 31, 2020. It will be streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos and the announcement was made recently. 

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic is based on Mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi, who is often referred to as the human calculator. Her ability and prowess in mental maths were such that it earned her a place in 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch the release date announcement video here:

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship. 

Also, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh play pivotal roles in the movie. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

 

Tags:
Shakuntala DeviVidya BalanAmazon prime videosHuman CalculatorMathematician
Next
Story

Ajay Devgn announces film on Galwan Valley incident
  • 6,48,315Confirmed
  • 18,655Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M46S

PM Modi, A fearless leader: China and Pakistan gets scared from his message