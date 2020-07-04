Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic to stream on Amazon Prime Video - Check release date

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's upcoming project 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic will release on July 31, 2020. It will be streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos and the announcement was made recently.

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic is based on Mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi, who is often referred to as the human calculator. Her ability and prowess in mental maths were such that it earned her a place in 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch the release date announcement video here:

'Shakuntala Devi' biopic stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship.

Also, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh play pivotal roles in the movie. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.