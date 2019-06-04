Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Commando 3' gets new release date

Fans of Vidyut Jammwal will have to wait for a while to catch the actor back in action as the release date of his film 'Commando 3' has been preponed.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on September 20, will now hit the screens on September 6.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on announcing the release date of the film wrote, "New release date... Vidyut Jammwal... Commando 3, directed by Aditya Datt, will now release on 6 Sept 2019... Costars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah... Vipul Amrutlal Shah production... Reliance Entertainment presentation."

The film will be produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Reliance Entertainment presentation.

The story of 'Commando 3' sequel revolved around Commando Karanveer Singh Dogran essayed by Vidyut, an International spy who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bankok.

The power pact action sequel of the film was directed Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Meanwhile, Vidyut was last seen in 'Junglee' which was helmed by 'The Mask' and 'The Scorpion King' fame director Chuck Russell. The film was based on the unique relationship between human and animals. Besides the action hero, the movie also featured elephants in an interesting manner.