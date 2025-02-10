Vijay Varma On IC814: ‘The Opportunity To Play A Real-Life Hero Was Huge For Me'

Vijay Varma is redefining versatility in Bollywood. With every project, he brings an unpredictable edge, making him one of the most exciting actors in the industry today. Whether it’s the chilling antagonist, the vulnerable lover, or the righteous hero, Vijay disappears into every role, leaving an unforgettable impact. His choices reflect his hunger for compelling stories and characters that push his boundaries. It’s this instinct that led him to IC814, a series that dives into one of India’s most shocking real-life hijack incidents.

Talking about the same, Vijay revealed, "It was a very lucrative prospect. It was Anubhav’s first show, and he’s one of the biggest directors in the country. It covered an event that is both recent and historic in so many ways. It’s a memory still fresh for many people who watched it unfold live on the news. And enough time had passed for us to look back and explore it. The opportunity to play a real-life hero, Captain Devi Sharan, was huge for me—it’s my first time portraying a real-life character, and everything about the role had immense depth.

The script was also incredible—I couldn’t put it down. I read all six episodes in an afternoon. Every checkbox for a great project was ticked. And it’s truly heartening to see the efforts go in the right direction and resonate with people."

For the past two years, Vijay has been unstoppable, delivering hit after hit. Every year feels like his year, with performances that keep setting new benchmarks. Now, in 2025, he’s gearing up for two of the most anticipated projects—Matka King and Ul Jalool Ishq. His lineup only solidifies what fans and critics already know—Vijay Varma is the most exciting actor of this generation.