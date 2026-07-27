Vineet shared, “I always tell them to give the dialogues to me in the Devanagari script as I am well-versed in it. Since our dialogues are in Hindi, I feel it is better if the work is also done in the same language. "However, it depends on who prefers what. Everyone is free to make their choices. But if you ask me, it happens for sure that we make movies in Hindi, but most of the work is done in English.”