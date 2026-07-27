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  • /Vineet Kumar Singh's Pal Bhar Ke Liye to premiere at IFFM, actor hopes film connects across borders

Vineet Kumar Singh's Pal Bhar Ke Liye to premiere at IFFM, actor hopes film connects across borders

Vineet Kumar Singh has expressed his excitement as Pal Bhar Ke Liye gears up for its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The actor said he hopes the film's powerful story resonates with audiences across cultures and countries.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Vineet Kumar Singh's Pal Bhar Ke Liye to premiere at IFFM, actor hopes film connects across borders

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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