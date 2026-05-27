Vipul Amrutlal Shah confirms 7th film with Akshay Kumar, teases alien–predator project after ‘Governor’

Mumbai: Producer Vipul Shah has spoken up on his long history of collaboration with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. On Tuesday, the producer attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Governor’.

During the event, he was asked about his collaboration with the superstar. He has done 6 films with Akshay Kumar, and their next project will be around aliens and predators.

Talking about the same, Vipul said, “I'll just briefly say one thing, coming back after six films that we did together, I and Akshay always tried is to never repeat our genres, we kept, doing genres which is different from the last film, whether it was Aankhen or Waqt, Namaste London, Sing is King, Action Replay, Holiday, and now again for the seventh time we are working together”.

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“We are bringing a new genre to Indian cinema, we have not had a great predator alien film, this film will be directed by Kanishk Verma and it has some of the best Hollywood technicians and it's a big action film that we are mounting, so we are very excited about it, but I am not able to see beyond 12th June at this point of time”, he said as he referred to the release date of ‘Governor’.

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‘Governor’ is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The teaser offers a glimpse into a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor as an RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India) Governor.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims, and confirm if it’s indeed based on him.

India, which reformed its economic policy in the 1990s, was going through a tough phase as its foreign reserves and the gold reserves were drying. The economic policy of liberalisation put India directly on the path of progress as it opened up the economy to international players and investors. India witnessed many favourable changes in the 1990s because of the economic policy attracting Foreign Direct Investment leading to expansion of the country's budget allocation to resources.

‘Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. ‘Governor’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.