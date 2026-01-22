Vir Das redefines masculinity in ‘Alpha Male’, New song from Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

The makers of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos have unveiled a brand-new track titled ‘Alpha Male’, and the song is already making waves for its unconventional and refreshing perspective. Featuring Vir Das in the spotlight, Alpha Male flips the traditional definition of masculinity on its head, offering a modern, layered, and relatable take on what it truly means to be an “alpha” in today’s world.

Known for his sharp wit and observational humour, Vir Das brings a distinctive charm to the song, seamlessly blending humour with insight. His performance stands out for its confidence without aggression, making the character both engaging and thought-provoking.

The song is sung by Shalom Benjamin and adds to the film’s high entertainment quotient. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos takes the fun a notch higher with its quirky humour and a series of entertaining moments. As both director and actor, Vir Das brings his signature brand of offbeat comedy, promising a film packed with laughs and surprises.

About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos follows the story of a warm-hearted man, Happy Patel, who dreams of becoming a spy. Determined to prove his worth, he struggles to be taken seriously for any critical mission. Things take a dramatic turn when Happy is finally sent to India on a real assignment to track down a missing scientist. What begins as a serious mission soon spirals into a chaotic and unpredictable adventure, placing Happy in a series of dangerous yet hilarious situations. Along the way, he discovers more about himself, confronts powerful enemies, and learns what it truly takes to be a hero.

A few days ago, director Vir Das took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a chat with Katti Batti actor Imran Khan. The exchange revealed that Das was close to completing the script when Imran reached out, expressing interest in making a cameo. Inspired by the conversation, Vir Das designed a special appearance and smoothly incorporated Imran into the film. Notably, the cameo marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after nearly a decade.

Directed by Vir Das, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos hit theatres on January 16, 2026.