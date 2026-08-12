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  • /Vir Das wraps Baara Number: All about his intense psychological thriller shot in rare found-footage format

Vir Das wraps Baara Number: All about his intense psychological thriller shot in rare found-footage format

Vir Das has wrapped shooting for his second directorial, Baara Number, a psychological thriller that uses the rarely explored found-footage format in Indian cinema.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 02:16 PM IST
Vir Das wraps Baara Number: All about his intense psychological thriller shot in rare found-footage format
Image Credit: Vir Das, Instagram

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Vir Das wraps Baara Number: All about his intense psychological thriller shot in rare found-footage format
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