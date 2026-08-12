/Vir Das wraps Baara Number: All about his intense psychological thriller shot in rare found-footage format

"Wrapping the shoot is a strange feeling because after living with these characters and this world for so long, suddenly you have to let them go. But there is also a tremendous sense of excitement because now the film gets to find its final form in the edit and post-production. I think audiences are going to experience Baara Number in a way that is quite different from a conventional psychological thriller. We have tried to create something that feels immediate, unpredictable and deeply immersive, while still being driven by character. For me, this film represents another step in my journey as a filmmaker. My first film taught me so much about finding my voice behind the camera, and Baara Number has pushed me to question that voice, experiment with it and take it somewhere new. I can't wait for audiences to see what we've created,” Vir said.