Viral monkey Punch reminds Anup Soni of his short film ‘Chintu’, know why!

Mumbai: Actor Anup Soni was reminded of his short film “Chintu”, directed by Anubhav Anand, after a viral video of a baby monkey hugging its soft toy surfaced online.

A video of a baby monkey clinging tightly to a soft toy after reportedly being abandoned by its mother has left the internet deeply moved.

Anup took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself along with a toy monkey, similar to the viral clip.

The actor shared that the clip stayed with him and brought back memories of the short film he had done a few years ago. Titled Chintu, the film was directed by Anubhav Anand and revolved around a man returning to his childhood home.

Anup wrote in the caption: “That viral video of a baby monkey hugging his soft toy stayed with me. Few years back, I did a short film called CHINTU directed by very talanted @anubhavanand2010 , in which I played a man returning to his childhood home only to find his old monkey soft toy still there.”

“The house was empty but the conversation wasn’t. Do watch it on @youtube,” he added.Anup, who is married to actress Juhi Babbar, began his career with roles in television serials such as Sea Hawks and Saaya.

He then took a break from television to work in cinema and appeared in the 2003 films Kharaashein: Scars from Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe and Hathyar.

In 2004, he appeared in Ashoke Pandit's film Sheen. But he returned to television to work in CID: Special Bureau. Anup continues working in both films and television, and he previously worked on the serial Crime Patrol.

He was recently seen in the series Saare Jahan Se Accha, which follows a resilient Indian spy who must defeat his counterpart across the border in Pakistan, in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage its nuclear program.

Anup also appeared in a cameo in the film The Great Shamsuddin Family, directed by Anusha Rizvi. It stars an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal and Purab Kohli.