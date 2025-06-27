Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files To Line-Up 10 Movie Premieres In US

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's highly-anticipated 'The Bengal Files' is making all kinds of noise ahead of its release. The makers have announced 10 grand mega premieres across the United States, starting July 19 in New Jersey and concluding on August 10 in Houston. The premiere tour will include special screenings in key cities like Chicago, Atlanta, Washington DC, Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Bengal Files Teaser

The recently released teaser also hogged attention of fans on social media. One striking scene showing Mahakali engulfed in flames stirred some controversy, but the makers have clarified that the film is backed by thorough research. The teaser has successfully created intrigue, especially with its hard-hitting line: “If Kashmir hurt you, then Bengal will haunt you.” The anticipation is now higher than ever.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The film will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.